Shalu Suri-new singing sensation from Jammu

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Another Jammu Girl has over night gained fame with her block buster song Aashiyana, recorded by T- Series.

DPS Entertainment presents Alaap Makers and introduces rising singer, Shalu Suri bestowed with multi genre singing ability. She has recently recorded and shot her second song ‘Aashiyana’ from Album Dil Ki Zubaa under the prestigious T-Series banner, which gained 100k views in 24 hours, this song is also currently featured on MH1 TV Channel.

Shalu started singing since she was 14 and has done live concerts as well as playback singing.

Shalu’s passion singing came to life with her debut song Shaame Suni Suni. She believes in giving the best shot when it comes to her performances.

She is able to sing old Indian, Bollywood and Sufi songs with her own style by blending the genres in a different way so as to give an astounding difference from all the other professionals.

Shalu believes that the beauty of music is that it can and should gather a wide variety of concepts in a way that’s Universal. Shalu strongly feels that the power of music truly can make a difference in people’s lives and sky is the limit when she talks about her music passion. She also has her own You Tube channel by the name of Alaap Makers which features Covers and Mash Ups.