Shakti Pathak takes over as SSP Samba

STATE TIMES NEWS

SAMBA: Shakti Pathak on Thursday assumed charge of the Senior Superintendent of Police, Samba from present incumbent, Dr Koushal Sharma. Shakti Pathak (JKPS1999), earlier serving as SSP Kishtwar, was recently transferred and posted as SSP Samba.

Pathak today assumed the charge as SSP Samba relieving Dr Koushal Sharma, who has been transferred and posted as AIG (CIV) PHQ Jammu. Pathak was accorded a warm welcomed by the officials of SSP office, Samba on assuming the chair of SSP Samba.

ASP Samba, Faisal Qureshi; DySP Headquarters, Tilak Bhardwaj along with a number of other officers were also present on the occasion.