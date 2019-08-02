Shakti Pathak takes over as SSP Samba

STATE TIMES NEWS SAMBA: Shakti Pathak on Thursday assumed charge of the Senior Superintendent of Police, Samba from present incumbent, Dr Koushal Sharma. Shakti Pathak (JKPS1999), earlier serving as SSP Kishtwar, was recently transferred and posted as SSP Samba. Pathak today assumed the charge as SSP Samba relieving Dr Koushal Sharma, who has been transferred and posted as AIG (CIV) PHQ Jammu. Pathak was accorded a warm welcomed by the officials of SSP office, Samba on assuming the chair of SSP Samba. ASP Samba, Faisal Qureshi; DySP Headquarters, Tilak Bhardwaj along with a number of other officers were also present on the occasion.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Shilpa Shetty returns to acting with ‘Nikamma’
Orthopaedic camp conducted
I am platform agnostic now: Saif Ali Khan
I’m coming back to India: Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay
Symptoms at high altitude should be taken seriously: Dr Sushil
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper