Shailendra to take charge as J&K CEO on Wednesday

STATE TIMES NEWS

Jammu: Shailendra Kumar will take over as the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday replacing the incumbent Shaleen Kabra, a day after the completion of the ongoing nine-phased Panchayat polls in the State.

Kabra (IAS-1992), after relinquishing his charge, will be the Principal Secretary to the Government, Industries and Commerce Department and will also hold the additional charge of Principal Secretary to the Government, Housing and Urban Development Department to look after the work of smart cities and proposed new Jammu and Srinagar Metropolitan Regional Development Authorities, officials said.

Amid ongoing Panchayat polls, the Election Commission of India had on Friday appointed Kumar, the 1995-batch IAS officer, as the CEO.

After a gap of seven years, the Panchayat elections in the State began on November 17 and will culminate on December 11.

The Panchayat elections followed four-phased Urban Local Bodies elections, held in the State after a gap of 13 years, in October.

“In pursuance of notification issued by election commission of India on December 7, Shailendra Kumar (IAS-1995) is appointed as Chief Electoral Officer, Jammu and Kashmir. Kumar shall also be the Principal Secretary to the government, Election Department,” an order issued by General Administration Department on Saturday said.

In another order, it said Kabra is recalled and posted as Principal Secretary to the government, industries and commerce department.

The officer shall assume the charge after relinquishing the charge of the CEO on December 12.

“He shall also hold the additional charge of principal Secretary to the Government, Housing and Urban Development Department to look after the work of smart cities and proposed new Jammu/Srinagar metropolitan regional development authorities, till further orders,” the order said.

The order said Reva Kumari (KAS), Secretary to the government, Ladakh Affairs Department, is transferred and posted as secretary to the government, ARI and Training Department, relieving Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, IAS, Commissioner Secretary to the Government, Department of Forest, Ecology and Environment of the additional charge of the post.

Rigzian Sampheal, IAS, secretary to the Government, Tourism Department, shall hold the charge of the post of administrative secretary, Ladakh Affairs Department, in addition to his own duties, till further orders, the order said.