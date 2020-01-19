STATE TIMES NEWS

UDHAMPUR: All Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh Teachers Federation under the banner of Akhil Bhartiya Rashtriya Shaikshik Mahasangh, Udhampur unit celebrated Kartavya Bodh Diwas in which the teachers, eminent educationists and citizens participated .

In this programme Dr Virendra Koundal Professor in Economics Jammu University, Maheshwar Prasad Sh Dev Raj Thakur President Shaikshik Mahasangh J&K and Rattan Sharma -State General Secretary were the Chief Spokesperson and Special Guests respectively during the occasion .

Shaikshik Mahasangh celebrates Kartavya Bodh Diwas programme in January between the Birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda ji and Netaji Subash Chander Bose in all over the country every year. The same programme was celebrated by the Udhampur unit of the Federation on Sunday.

The programme was started by lighting of the traditional lamp and flowering on the pictures of Saraswati Mata, Bharat Mata, Swami Vivekananda and Netaji Subash Chandra Bose by the Chief guests.

Rattan Sharma -State General Secretary Shaikshik Mahasangh Jammu and Kashmir during his address said that:

The main purpose to celebrate Kartavya Bodh Divas Karyakaram is not only to aware the teachers but also to aware the whole society about duties and responsibilities towards the students, education, society and nation .

Dev Raj Thakur State President of Shaikshik Mahasangh; Prof Virendra Koundal spoke on the occasion while Krishan Lal Gupta Distt President Udhampur presented vote of thanks.