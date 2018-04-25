Shahpura Club wins volleyball tournament

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

KISHTWAR: Shahpura Club won volleyball tournament organised by army at Village Chingam, here on Tuesday.

“The aim of this event was to facilitate the youth by providing a platform even in the remotest of areas to help them ascertain themselves,” Defence Spokesperson, Lt Col Devender Anand said.

He said that a total of four teams namely Shahpura, Bhatgam, Chingam and Thana participated in the tournament.

Shahpura team, who won the final match, was awarded with trophy in the function attended by a large number of people from Village Chingam and nearby areas.