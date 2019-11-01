Shahid starts preparation for role of cricketer in ‘Jersey’

Mumbai: Shahid Kapoor has started learning cricket for his next film “Jersey”, a remake of a Telugu blockbuster.
Shahid said after “Kabir Singh” he decided to do “Jersey” because he felt deeply connected with the story.
“It took me some time to decide what to do next after ‘Kabir Singh’. But the minute I saw ‘Jersey’. I knew I wanted it to be my next. It is a wonderful, inspiring and personal human journey that I connected with deeply,” Shahid said in a statement.
The shoot of the film will start by the end of this month in Chandigarh.
The movie will be directed by Gowtam Tinnanauri, who also helmed the critically- acclaimed and commercially successful original.
Produced by Allu Aravind, Aman Gill and Dil Raju, the film is releasing on August 28, 2020. (PTI)
