Shaheen seeks immediate restoration of snow-damaged infrastructure

STATE TIMES NEWS

BANIHAL: National Conference leader and District President, Ramban Sajjad Shaheen on Wednesday expressed grave concern over infrastructural damages caused due to heavy-snowfall across the Banihal constituency and in various other parts of the Ramban District, saying people were immensely suffering due to continued snow fall during the ongoing winter.

“As a consequence of heavy snow, the power and drinking water supply has been badly hit while road connectivity with most of the parts remains disrupted”, Shaheen said while expressing anguish over the unpreparedness of the administration in meeting the winter challenges and said the problems of the people have increased manifold during the past few weeks, especially in the wake of disruption in the mobility. The prices of essentials have gone up due to frequent closure of the national highway and supply of rations at the CAPD outlets has suffered adversely.

Sajjad Shaheen further expressed anguish over defunct utility services, saying erratic power and drinking water supply has been immense cause of concern among the residents, especially during the on-going winter season. He said what to speak of remote areas and far-flung villages of the constituency; the Banihal town itself remains most plunged into darkness due to unscheduled power cuts.

“The issues pertaining to power and drinking water are needed to be looked into immediately”, Shaheen said adding that scarcity of essential commodities, especially rations at sale outlets is also a common grievance of the people.

He stressed the need for improving medicare facilities, as most of the health institutions were lacking medicines and diagnostic facilities.

Shaheen urged upon the Administration to take steps to restore the power and drinking water infrastructure besides ensuring road connectivity especially in Thachi-Amkoot, Chanjloo, Lamber, Chachal, Hinjhal, Khari, Trigam, Mahu-Mangat, Chamalwas, Chaknarwah, Neel, Pogal, Panchal, Alinbas, Paristan, Senabati and Sumar so that the people have some sort of respite”, he said and urged the administration to take pity on the peoples’ woes and solve their problems.

He also sought immediate survey of the damages caused to orchards so that the farmers can be compensated.