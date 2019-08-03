Shaheedi-Sthal of 1966 student martyrs faces abject neglect

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: They fought against Kashmir centric ideologies and sacrificed their lives for the future of Jammu but got nothing but neglect.

The Shaheedi-Sthal (Memorial) of 1966 student martyrs located outside ‘Prince of Wales’ College (now GGM Science College), tells the sordid tale, the way it is being looked after either by the college authorities or the student bodies, who offer flowers, garlands on October 16-17-18 to remember sacrifices of martyrs killed in firing during protests against shifting of Sher-e-Kashmir Agriculture University to Jammu in 1966.

The students, Brij Mohan, Subhash Chandra and Gulshan Handa were killed in GGM Science College premises while another student leader, Gurcharan Singh was killed on October 18, 1966, in Kanak Mandi, Jammu, when a students’ procession was marching through the City streets.

The ‘Shaheedi-Sthal’ at the entrance of the GGM Science College hardly gets attention and remains in shambles throughout the year except three days of their remembrance.

The irony is that most of the students, pursuing accademics in different colleges of the city, are unaware about the history of 1966 agitation and the martyrdom of the student leaders.

“The ‘Shaheedi-Sthal’ is in poor condition and during monsoon, it remains filled with dust, dirty water and sometimes even garbage but surprisingly nobody bothers to clean the area,” one of the shopkeepers opposite the memorial said.

He said that they often see this place is not taken care of by anyone but with month of October coming nearer, it gets white washed, cleaned with bunch of politicians and student leaders visiting this place to offer prayers and pay tributes to the student martyrs. “And after October 18, the scene is similar as it remains for the whole year,” he rued, regretting that those who laid down their lives to secure our future, do not get the respect they deserved.

“By sitting on three-day fast and observing it as ‘Black Day’ or ‘Martyrs’ Day’ is not sufficient but the real tribute to these brave hearts would be to keep the place clean,” said a local and suggested that it should be covered to protect it from dust and rain.

When asked about the history of the ‘Shaheedi-Sthal’, a B. Sc student expressed ignorance and said, “I don’t know. I was even not aware of this memorial and why it has been set up at the college entrance.”

For many students, the ‘Shaheedi-Sthal’ has allegedly become a ‘selfie point’, who after clicking pictures in different poses upload them on social media to grab attention of their friends.

The ‘Shaheedi-Sthal’, however, portrays the glory with inscription, “Unity”-In Loving Memory Of the Students Killed in Police Firing On 17th October, 1966, Brij Mohan, Subhash Chander, Gulshan Handa and Gurcharan Singh.”

“It took me by utter surprise that not only the ‘Shaheedi-Sthal’ is left unattended but the plate mentioning the names, date and reason of students’ sacrifice, is also partially damaged and the carved content is not clear but it has also not been replaced with the new, which is astonishing,” they asserted.