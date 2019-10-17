Shaheed Manjit (Sr) Club wins Volleyball trophy

Sports Reporter

POONCH: Senior team of the Shaheed Manjit Singh Memorial Volleyball Club won the volleyball title beating their Junior team in straight sets 25-18, 25-19, 24-23 in the three days Avoid Drugs-Play Sports festival held under the banner of J&K Excise Department in collaboration with Shaheed Manjit Singh Club at Government Degree College (GDC) grounds, here on Thursday. The festival was organised on the direction of M Raju, Commissioner Excise and Amarjeet Singh, Deputy Excise Commissioner Jammu.

The Kabaddi title went to Department of Youth Services and Sports team, which beat Kalai Club 19:17 in the final. In traditional Stone Lifting and Wrist Holding events, Mohd Zubir emerged champion.

The finals of the twin events officiated by the technical panel including Narinder Kumar, Sidarat Bhatti, Mohd Ikhlaq, Shabir Malik, Iftikhaar Bhatti and Mohd Ajaz. In the valedictory function, Deputy Commissioner, Poonch, Rahul Yadav was Chief Guest while DySP Headquarters, Ajaz Bhatt and international spiker, Saqlain Tariq were Guests of Honour.

Around 400 young athletes took part in this three-day sports festival.

While speaking, Chairman Shaheed Manjit Singh Volleyball Club, Tariq Khan said that sports provide channel for utilization of energy of youth in positive direction.

He appreciated efforts of Excise Department for sponsoring and organising such an event. Deputy Commissioner Rahul Yadav also appreciated efforts of Excise Department and Shaheed Manjit Singh Club for sports festival. He said that youth should opt for sports as career.

Excise and Taxation Officer, Varinder Singh Pawar presented vote of thanks and said that department shall continue to support such events in future. Inspector Excise Poonch, Mohd Arif said that sports career is the most attractive one for youth. Citing example of volleyball sensation Saqlain Tariq, he said that the young player and son of the soil represent India in volleyball and is part of U Mumba in Volleyball Premier League.

The festival attracted huge crowd. Locals enjoyed and appreciated efforts of Excise Department for providing platform particularly to rural youth.

Prominent those present were Prof Shamim Bandey, Imtiaz Salaria, Councillor Balvinder Singh Baghi and Mohd Aslam (Sarpanch).