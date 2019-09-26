Shaheed Bhagat Singh Memorial Women’s Hockey: Royal Seniors, KK Seniors win ties

Sports Reporter

JAMMU: The Royal Seniors Hockey Club and KK Seniors Hockey Club won their respective matches in one-sided contests in the ongoing first Shaheed Bhagat Singh Memorial Open Hockey Tournament for Women being organised in Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh Foundation under the aegis of Hockey J&K at KK Hakhu Stadium, here on Wednesday.

In the first match, Royals Hockey Club Seniors defeated KK Hockey Club Junior 5-0. Kiran scored the first goal in the very third minute of the match while Anjali (8th), Lovely (14th), Geeta (18th), Ritu (22nd) and Sunekha (23rd) minutes netted other goals.

In another match of the day, KK Hockey Club Seniors trounced Royals Hockey Club Junior in a one-sided contest 9-0. Payal struck twice while Amanpreet and Chitra scored three goals each. Gunjan was other scorer.

Prominent persons who witnessed today’s matches include Rajinder Singh Kuku (Senior Vice President Hockey J&K), Dharampal Singh (veteran player), Dr. Taran Singh (General Secretary Hockey J&K), G.S Bakshi (former General Secretary Hockey J&K) and Angat Singh.

The technical panel included Gurmeet Kour, Anjali Thakur, Kuldip Kour and Payal.

FIXTURE: KK Hockey Club Senior shall meet Sham Lal Sharma Hockey Club Poonch while Royal Hockey Club Seniors to take on APS Akhnoor.