Shaheed Bhagat Singh Cricket Tournament begins

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Additional Divisional Railway Manager, Jammu Ramneek Singh, on Thursday declared Shaheed Bhagat Singh Cricket Tournament open at Railway Cricket Ground, here. Divisional Traffic Manager, Naveen Kumar informed that the tournament is being played on the IPL pattern where teams are selected through auctioning and retention policy.

The idea for organising tournament is conceived by Divisional Electrical Engineer, Ved Prakash Meena and Assistant Security Commissioner, RPF, J.K Kundal. A total of 12 teams, six each from students and employees, are participating in the tournament, he said.

Students teams participating in the tournament are XI Strikers, Kings XI Punjab, Railway Daredevils, Bachelor’s Cricket Club, Star Cricket Club and Deccan Chargers while employees team are Rising Stars XI, TL XI, Royal XI, GRP XI,

Fayaz XI and Spartans Strikers XI.

First match was played between Royal XI and Fayaz XI.