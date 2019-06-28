Shah visits Bal Garden residence of martyred SHO

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR. Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday visited the family of Jammu and Kashmir Police Inspector Arshad Ahmed Khan, who was killed in a terror attack in Anantnag on June 12.

Amid tight security arrangements, Shah visited the family in Balgarden area of the city. The area was cordoned off for the home minister’s visit.

Khan, 37, was injured in the terror attack and later flown to Delhi in an air ambulance for specialised treatment. However, he succumbed to injuries at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

Khan is survived by wife and two sons, aged four and one.

Five CRPF personnel were martyred in the terror attack, in which a lone Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist targeted a patrol team of the paramilitary force.