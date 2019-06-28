Shah sets Kashmir-tune; zero tolerance on terror, terror funding, lawlessness, corruption

Reviews security, yatra arrangements; praises JKP; meets Sarpanchs

STATE TIMES NEWS

Srinagar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday impressed upon security forces in Jammu and Kashmir to show zero-tolerance towards terrorism and take strict action against terror funding in the state.

Shah, who was on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, gave these directions during a security review meeting with top officials from the state government and the Centre. Governor Satya Pal Malik was also present in the meeting.

The Home minister called for tightening the noose around terrorist activities in the state, State Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam said while briefing reporters about the two-day visit of Shah.

“There should be zero-tolerance towards terrorism and terrorists. There should be continued strict action against terror funding. The Rule of Law should be enforced,” Subrahmanyam said, quoting the Home Minister.

The Home minister also reviewed the preparations for Amarnath Yatra, which will start from July 1.

“The review focused on the preparations made so far by security forces in this regard, the improvements made in the arrangements as compared to the previous years and any further requirements of security forces. The review also examined the administrative and other arrangements made for ensuring smooth conduct of the yatra,” the Chief Secretary said.

Shah stressed that there should be no laxity in the enforcement of the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and senior officials should personally supervise the arrangements for the yatra at all levels, he said.

“Forces should ensure best possible optimum use of latest technologies and the gadgets not only for the security of the yatra but also to facilitate the movement of the devotees and the tourists,” Subrahmanyam said, quoting the Home Minister.

Shah specifically drew attention of the forces towards anti-sabotage as well as anti-subversion drills and the access control procedures.

The Union Home minister reassured his commitment towards best possible arrangements during the yatra.

During the meeting, the agencies gave a detailed briefing on the security scenario in the state, the results of the last one years’ efforts in containing terrorism and their future plans, the chief secretary said.

He praised efforts of the Jammu and Kashmir Police in countering terrorism, and directed that the state government should commemorate the martyrdom of its policemen in their hometowns and villages in an appropriate manner each year.

“Prominent public places should also be named after martyred policemen,” Shah said in the meeting.

The Home Minister also chaired the Unified Headquarters meeting and reviewed the overall security situation in the state with special emphasis on restoration of peace in Kashmir and counter-insurgency operations, the officials said.

State Governor Satya Pal Malik, his advisor incharge Home affairs K Vijay Kumar, Chief secretary B V R Subrahmanyam, Northern army commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh, DGP Dilbag Singh, heads of various intelligence agencies and paramilitary forces were present in the meeting, the officials said.

Reviewing developmental scenario, Union Home Minister directed the Jammu and Kashmir administration to tackle corruption and plug leakages in implementation of development schemes to ensure that benefits of those reach the impoverished sections of the society.

Shah reviewed development programmes in the state in a meeting and said that he would assess the performance of the state on multiple fronts periodically.

“The Union Home minister’s focus was primarily on ensuring that the benefits of growth and development reach the poorest of the poor,” the Chief Secretary said, adding that he also asked the state government to focus on better and more efficient implementation of development schemes so that corruption and leakages are plugged and the citizens to get the intended benefits.

“The review covered a wide range of issues related to improving the economic condition of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, providing them with employment and livelihood opportunities, providing them the benefit of social security schemes, and raising their incomes,” Subrahmanyam said.

The Union Home Minister issued a slew of directions to the state government with focus on socially and economically weaker sections of the society in the state.

“The state government should ensure that old age, disability and widow pensions reach all those entitled to these, in a timely manner. There should be a quick scrutiny of all eligible people who are left out and their inclusion must be ensured,” Shah told the meeting, adding the Centre will ensure additional funds for these.

He also directed the State government to tap in the potential of dairy and animal husbandry sector in by working towards signing MoUs with popular dairy brands and create a programme for ensuring that diary commodities become surplus.

The Union minister asked the state officials to explore the potential of the poultry sector as well and said the Central government would support efforts in this direction.

Terming handloom and handicraft sector one of the brightest spots on Jammu and Kashmir’s economic landscape, Shah said, “The potential in this sector has not been fully captured. The state should take the help of the Khadi & Village Industries, MSME and Textiles departments of the Centre to improve nearly 40 spheres in this sector. The growth of this sector would increase employment and livelihoods of poor households.”

The Home minister, who met a delegation of Sarpanchs during his visit, said the state should ensure that the newly-established Panchayati Raj and Urban Local Body system takes deep roots and establishes itself as the third tier of government.

He also asked the state government to focus on schemes for women development.

The Sarpanchs, who spoke on the occasion, include Anil Sharma, Altaf Thakur, Fatima Begum and Javid Qadri. They also highly appreciated the Back to Village initiative of the Government and said that people of the State are happy with this effort of bringing administration to the door step of rural masses.

Secretary, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, Sheetal Nanda in her opening remarks informed that a lot of important schemes like MGNREGA, ICDS, Mid Day Meal Scheme, PMAY (G), SBM etc are being transferred to the Panchayats and several departments like Agriculture, Horticulture, Social Welfare, PDD, Forest, School Education in addition to Rural Development and Panchayati Raj have issued orders/instructions for devolution of funds, functions and functionaries to the Panchayats. She informed that 14th Finance Commission awards amounting to Rs 2000 crores approx. shall be devolved to the Panchayats within this year.

On the occasion, Chief Secretary informed that the process for Block Development Council elections is targeted to be completed by the end of August 2019.

Later, the Governor and the Union Home Minister had discussions on wide ranging issues relating to the equitable growth and development of the State.

Governor presented to Shah handicraft items representing the exquisite craftsmanship of Kashmir and Ladakh and commemorative coins of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board.

Governor thanked Home Minister for his visit to the State.