Shah, Parrikar to be felicitated by Goa BJP tomorrow

Panaji:- BJP’s Goa unit will felicitate party president Amit Shah, along with Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, here tomorrow over the party securing power in four of the five states, which went to polls recently.

However, opposition Congress has slammed the BJP saying the party had no right to host such an event as it has used all possible “wrong methods” to come to power.

Talking to PTI today, BJP state unit president Vinay Tendulkar said, “We will host a mega-public rally tomorrow in Panaji, which would be attended by over 30,000 workers. Our party president Amit Shah and Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar would be felicitated on the occasion.”

He said the party cadres will thank Shah and Parrikar for their support in forming the government in the state, “which was required to further the progress that has been planned during erstwhile BJP government”.

This will be Shah’s second visit to the coastal state after the recent state elections. He had briefly visited Goa to participate in Parrikar’s swearing-in ceremony.

BJP, which had won only 13 seats in the 40-member House, had managed to cobble up an alliance with other parties and formed the government in the state under the leadership of Parrikar.

However, Congress has condemned the felicitation programme. “BJP is rubbing salt on the wounds of the people.

The party miserably lost during the election and used all possible wrong methods to get into power,” All India Congress committee Secretary Girish Chodankar said.

He said the Congress, which had won maximum number of seats, should have been allowed to form the government while BJP should have accepted to sit in the opposition.

“People of Goa will never forgive BJP and the parties which have supported them to form the government for overturning the popular mandate,” he said.

PTI