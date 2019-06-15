Shah Faesal pays tributes to Shujaat Bukhari

Share Share Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: JKPM Chief, Dr Shah Faesal on Thursday paid tributes to veteran journalist and Founder Editor, Rising Kashmir, Late Shujaat Bukhari on his first death anniversary.

While paying tributes to Bukhari, JKPM President highlighted his contributions in evolution and promotion of journalism in the State. Shah Faesal said that martyrdom of Bukhari was a great loss and Kashmir might never get such a powerful spokesman again. He further said that Bukhari, in his life, never compromised on core principles of journalism, adding that the path shown by him would continue to remain a source of inspiration for generations to come especially for upcoming young media persons.

Faesal also called for uncovering the conspiracy behind his assassination at the earliest.

JKPM leader and Media Advisor, Chasfeeda Shah also paid glowing tribute to Bukhari on his first death anniversary. She described Bukhari as bold voice, who fearlessly sacrificed his life at an alter of truth and unbiased reporting. “Despite heavy odds and hiccups during ongoing conflict in the State, Bukhari kept actual facts and real happenings of rights violations in the State without caring for his life,” Chasfeeda Shah remarked, while praying for eternal peace to the noble soul.