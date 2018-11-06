SHADOWY BUSINESSES

Share Share 0 Share 0

It’s two years ago when Bharatiya Janata Party government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced demonetisation to unearth black money, to check money laundering and terror funding to give clean and transparent governance to the countrymen. The project was also envisaged to give a broader push towards a cashless economy. On the eve of the anniversary of such a revolutionary step a big catch of Rs 36 crore in demonetised currency was seized in the national capital New Delhi by National Investigation Agency by arresting nine persons including three Kashmiris thus busting a terror funding racket. Since illegally held cash forms the major chunk of terrorist funding, after the demonetisation, most of the cash held with the terrorists turned worthless. Demonetisation also led to instant extinguishment of Pak-printed high quality fake Indian currency notes. It also adversely affected the Hawala operators. No doubt demonistisation has checked the terror funding but it has failed to stem the rot from the society along with radicalisation of youth. Today the Kashmiri youth studying outside Jammu and Kashmir are facing humiliation because of radicalisation which has also helped spreading the venom outside the State. If the arrest of two Kashmiri students from Jalandhar for attack on police station is any indication. Most of the recent cases involving youth have educated segment joining the terrorists ranks. The lure of fame and money has been the centre point. But one cannot ignore the fact that it can be possible terrorists factions must be funding their education outside the State. In a society marked by poverty and inequality, and where everyday lives of citizens are marred by myriad forms of corruption, it can be no surprise that youth are joining terrorists. The move has not been able to get the wanted results for the government and a year later, the wily network of black money agents is slowly recovering from that body blow as demand for their services grows from shadowy businesses operating on the margins of the legal economy. There is no evidence to suggest that black money generation has reduced, but increased surveillance and curbs on cash transactions has made the business of cash transfers within and outside the country risky.