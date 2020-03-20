‘Shab-i-Miraj’ holiday on March 23

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: The government on Thursday modified the holiday for ‘Shab-i-Miraj’. “In partial modification of Government Order No. 251-JK(GAD) of 2019 dated December 27, 2019, the holiday on account of ‘Shab-i-Miraj’ shall be observed on March 23, 2020 (Monday) instead of March 22, 2020 (Sunday), in the Government Offices and educational institutions of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir,” reads the order issued by GAD.
