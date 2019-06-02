Shab-e-Qadr observed across Chenab Valley

Share Share 0 Share

BHADARWAH: Hundreds of Muslim devotees converged in different mosques of Chenab Valley to offer special prayers on the eve of Shab-e-Qadr also known as Lyla-Tul-Qadr (Night of power).

The holy night when people pray to the Almighty Allah seeking his forgiveness, is observed on 27th night of Ramadan and according to Muslim faith, this is one of the holiest night when the believers seek forgiveness of Allah.

On the occasion, religious scholars threw light on the significance of the night.

According to them the angels descend on the earth and take care of the human beings.

The people offer collective prayers on this night in Masjids. On the occasion fruits, juices, Dates and Kehwa were served among the participants.

The programe was held under the supervision of Ishtiaq Ahmed Dar, Mohd Saleem, Ishaq Ahmed, Tasir Butt, Rashid Dar, Majid Butt, Arif Mir, Amir Mir, Asim Mir, Mehboob Jamal, Yasir Lone and others.