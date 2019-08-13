SFs rubbish Pak journalist charge of fratricide

STATE TIMES NEWS New Delhi: Security forces on Monday dismissed a “malicious” social media post by a Pakistani journalist about an alleged fratricidal clash between the CRPF and the Jammu and Kashmir Police, saying the content was untrue and absolutely baseless. Kashmir police said on its official Twitter handle it has reported the post to the micro-blogging site for remedial action. The post on the clash in the wake of revoking of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir was made by Pakistani journalist Wajahat Saeed Khan from his verified Twitter handle.
