SFs launch decisive anti-terror operations in North Kashmir

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: After successfully eliminating large group of newly recruited local terrorists across South Kashmir districts, the security forces have now set their eyes on North Kashmir districts of Kupwara and Bandipora to flush out foreign terrorists, carving fresh hideouts in the area.

Due to sustained cordon and search operations launched in the South Kashmir districts since last year, the security forces have achieved major successes.

Several top commanders, belonging to different terror outfits, were neutralised in the counter terrorist operations during the same period. One of the close relatives of LeT Commander Zakiur Lakhvi, Abu Musaib, was killed in an encounter in Hajin area of North Kashmir’s Bandipore in January 2017.

Musaib was active in Bandipora and Ganderbal areas since August 2015. He was believed to be involved in many terrorism related activities which included weapon snatching of army personnel.

He was also responsible for launching terrorists from Bandipora area of North Kashmir to South Kashmir including Fidayeen, who attacked EDI in Pampore area of Pulwama twice last year, CRPF convoy in Pampore and Fidayeen in Nowhatta last year.

Musaib was in direct contact with top commanders of the LeT in Pakistan and used to receive infiltrated groups from Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) and then launching to other parts of Kashmir.

After closely observing the pattern of movement of security forces in the area, fresh groups of infiltrating Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorists were directed by their local guides to carve out safe hideouts in North Kashmir areas and preferably make Hajin and Lolab as their operational bases.

The decision was taken to ensure safety of terrorists for a longer duration as thick forest cover in the area acts as natural shield for hiding terror groups.

According to official sources, recent incidents of terror strikes on local residents in Hajin have raised many an eyebrows within the security establishment.

It is a clear indication that LeT terrorists were trying to reactivate their bases and hideouts in the area and wanted to send across a tough signal to local residents against sharing information with the security forces to expose their locations. Ahead of the beginning of peak summer season and annual Amarnath yatra the security forces are trying their level best to establish upmanship over hiding terrorists and dominate the area to control graph of terror related violence in the area.