SFAI felicitates Prof Nirmohi

UDHAMPUR: Samadhan Foundation And Aware India (SFAI) organised a function to felicitate Padamshree Prof. Shiv Nirmohi in Udhampur on Sunday.

Padamshree Prof. Shiv Nirmohi was honoured by Udhampur by Patron-in-Chief of Samadhaan foundation and member NMCME Ministry of HRD, Govt. Of India Pawan Sharma and Patron-in-Chief of Aware India Foundation Krishan Lal Sharma. Speaking on the occasion Sharma said that Prof. Nirmohi is a treasure trove of Dogra history and culture. He has written near about 45 books in which he highlighted the cultural importance of different places of Duggar land and J&K as whole. He is great inspiration for all particularly young generation. It is need of the hour to recognise and give honour to such type of selfless and independent scholars who are working for the society without any expectations.

Krishan Lal Sharma threw light on his works and personality and Sh. Pawan Sharma termed him as “Duggar Gourav”. On the occasion Prof. Nirmohi said that this is not only the honour for him but I think that this is the honour of community as whole. On the occasion vote of thanks was presented by Vimal Sharma President Foundation and Milap Singh, Founder member Foundation conducted the proceedings. A large number of volunteers of both the foundations and general public at large participated enthusiastically. Prominent persons were present in the function were Ajeet singh, Lokbandhu Sharma, Rakesh Sharma, Mohan Lal Baru, Sahil Sharma, Vikundal Sharma, Surinder Kumar and many others.