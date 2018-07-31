SFA Reasi to face Kalika Club in football final

Sports Reporter
JAMMU: The SFA Reasi shall be playing against Kalika Club in the final of the district tournament for First Mufti Mohd Sayeed Memorial Gold Cup, organised by DFA Reasi at Sports Stadium, here.
Earlier, in the second semifinal, Kalika Club trounced Jyoti Puram Football Club Salal by a solitary goal. The only goal of the match came through Sajjad Khan.
Deputy Superintendent of Police DAR, Satish Bharadwaj was Special Guest in this match, who encouraged the boys. The semifinal officiated by the technical panel comprised of G Kundal, Ruder Partap and Sojanya Thappa.
