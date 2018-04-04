SFA opens two more football units

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

Doda: To expand its footprints across the State, the State Football Academy (SFA) of the Jammu and Kashmir State Sports Council (JKSSC) launched two more district football units at Doda and Kishtwar.

With the launch of these academy units, the SFA inches towards the completion of launching football units in each district under Misson-22 with a vision to cater young talent in three age categories of U-13, U-15 and U-18.

During the launch of district football unit Doda, Tehsildar Bhadarwah, Masood Rangrez was Chief Guest while SDPO, Brijesh Sharma was Guest of Honour. Speaking to the gathering of young footballers, visiting guests hailed the initiatives taken by JKSSC. The event in district Doda was coordinated by Babar Mughal and football coach, Saad.

Meanwhile, the district football unit in Kishtwar was launched under the supervision of head coaches SFA, Satpal Singh and Sanjay Kumar. The launching ceremony in Kishtwar District was co-ordinated by Rajendra Sen, Dheeraj Kumar and Mohammad Asif.

During the ceremony, Satpal Singh said that SFA has come forward to provide platform to the youth of Kishtwar.

“Our aim is to provide opportunities to the youth of each and every district besides providing them coaching on professional lines so that they can make their way to reputed and professional clubs,” he said.