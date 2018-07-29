SFA enters final of Reasi Football

Sports Reporter
REASI: SFA Reasi on Saturday qualified for the final of the ongoing First Mufti Mohd Sayeed Memorial Gold Cup Football League Tournament, organised by DFA Reasi at General Zorawar Singh Stadium, here.
In the semifinals, SFA Reasi made it a 2-1 win against fighting Katra Football Club. Kanwar Choudhary brought in the first blood from SFA. The lead was equalised by Sojanya Thappa of Katra Club only to find SFA going ahead with Karmanyu Badgotra netting the ball.
District Youth Services and Sports Officer (DYSS), Dr S.S Chib was Special Guest in today’s semifinal encounter, who interacted with the teams and witnessed the game. A healthy gathering of football lovers witnessed the game.
Among others present were Surya Partap Singh, Gautam, Jugal Sharma and Shadab Khan.
