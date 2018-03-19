SFA conducts selection trials

Share Share 0 Share 0

SPORTS REPORTER

JAMMU: State Football Academy (SFA) of Jammu and Kashmir State Sports Council (JKSSC) conducted trials to select players for the district football unit at General Zorawar Singh Stadium, Reasi.

Around 90 young football aspirants from various areas of Katra, Chinka, Ransoo, Pouni and Penthal attended the selection process.

At the end, 55 probables in three age groups of 13 years, 15 years and 18 years were shortlisted on requisite parameters.

Apart from target boys, girls also show their interest to dribble with the ball and came all the way from Ransoo, approximately 60 kilometers from here, to attend the trials.

The trials were conducted under the supervision of senior coaches of JKSSC, Javed Ahmed Sofi, Vishwamitra and Arun Jasrotia (SFA Coach). The trials were coordinated by Rahul Bakshi, a football enthusiast from the area.