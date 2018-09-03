‘Sexual exploitation in BJP’; Raina refers matter to disciplinary committee

Share Share 0 Share 0

Jaral summoned to appear before panel on Sept 8

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Taking note of the serious allegations leveled against some of the senior party leaders by Priya Jaral, a member of Mahila Morcha, State BJP Chief Ravinder Raina has referred the matter to the disciplinary committee of the party headed by Chief Spokesman Sunil Sethi.

Interestingly, the State Party Chief has also warned the Mahila Morcha member if she failed to prove allegations of misconduct leveled against the senior party leaders he will drag her to the court of law and slap defamation charges against her.

Raina claimed Priya Jaral never met him or submitted her complaint to any of the party office bearers to highlight the issue of exploitation.

In another related development the Disciplinary Committee of the party too decided to issue notice to Priya Jaral to appear before the committee on September 8, 2018 at 3;00PM in state party headquarters with all evidence she intends to produce to defend herself.

According to the statement issued by members of the disciplinary Committee they have also invited statement / evidence by all concerned on the issue to help Disciplinary Committee to come to right conclusion and recommend appropriate action in the matter.

Disciplinary Committee has also requested the State Bharatiya Janata Party President to direct a senior leader and office bearer to apprise the Disciplinary Committee about official stand of the party on the issue.

On the other hand Raina has failed to issue show cause notice to senior party leaders to come clean after serious allegations were leveled against them by Priya Jaral during tribute ceremony organised in the memory of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

In her allegations Priya Jaral had claimed that some of the women workers of the party were sexually exploited by the party leaders and whoso ever was invited in the hotel came out becoming a big leader of the party. She had even claimed she was also advised by a party leader to get in touch with senior party leaders if she nurtured a desire to rise further in the party.

Her allegations had severely dented the image of the party in the eyes of the electorate.