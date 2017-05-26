Sex scandal likely behind blind murder;AMT School’s Vice Prpl ‘muted’ before exposing ‘nexus’

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Although two suspects-one from Kishtwar and other from Paloura have been rounded up in the sensational murder of AMT School Vice Principal during wee hours of Wednesday yet the police apprehends involvement of someone from her work-place.

Reported involvement of some of the students in the AMT School into flesh trade is an open secret. The credentials of deceased Anita Suri are also almost clear as told by her colleagues and neighbours.

So, there is a possibility of involvement of someone behind this blind murder, who was to be exposed by this lady, sources said.

AMT School has always been a soft target for those operating sex rackets to lure girls. Despite the fact that intelligence agencies have given numerous such reports to the government, no action was ever taken to probe and stop this menace because of the involvement of the influential persons.

Anita’s son Gopi was also out of the station for the past three to four days. The killers also took benefit to attack her after gaining peaceful entry into her home as she was alone these days.

During investigations, the police is reported to have ascertained that Gopi was out of the station and arrived home on Wednesday morning. The needle of suspicion was also being pointed towards her drug addict son, and his unidentified friends.

However, a local resident also informed that Gopi came to Jammu in a bus from Haridwar on Wednesday morning, the police has widened its investigation circle to work on various theories.

Someone, who gained easy entry into the house in wee hours or late night hours might have killed her. The brutality in the murder shows that the killer(s) had revenge full attitude. Possibility of a supari killing cannot be ruled out, sources said.

After undergoing the scrutiny of the call details, police has lifted two suspects -one from Kishtwar and other from Paloura– for interrogation. However, no clue has been got from them so far.

It has been learnt that police is going to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to crack the case.

“It is a blind case but we will soon crack it,” Dr Sunil Gupta, Senior Superintendent of Police, Jammu said. The SSP said that it may take some time because the family is already in trauma and not in a position to give their statements, adding that police teams have also been dispatched to different parts of the region to apprehend the absconding suspects.

AMT School Vice Principal identified as Anita Suri, wife of Late Vinod Gandotra, resident of Resham Ghar, Jammu was yesterday found dead by her son with her head almost smashed. Today, the family members and her close relatives cremated her.