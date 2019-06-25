Sex racket busted in Rajouri; two women among three held

Share Share Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAJOURI: Two women and a man have been arrested by police in Rajouri after busting a sex racket with the woman running the racket is one among those who have been arrested while many other names have surfaced during initial investigation.



Senior superintendent of police Rajouri, Yougal Manhas said that on a specific information was received by police that a woman is running sex racket in her house in Ward No 4 of Rajouri town after which a special team headed by Deputy SP Headquarters, Govind Rattan and SHO Rajouri Ajaz Haider was constituted and in the presence of executive magistrate and women constables and the raid was conducted on suspected location in Ward 4.



During raid, police arrested a man and two women from the spot.