Sex racket busted in Rajouri; two women among three held

STATE TIMES NEWS
RAJOURI: Two women and a man have been arrested by police in Rajouri after busting a sex racket with the woman running the racket is one among those who have been arrested while many other names have surfaced during initial investigation.
Senior superintendent of police Rajouri, Yougal Manhas said that on a specific information was received by police that a woman is running sex racket in her house in Ward No 4 of Rajouri town after which a special team headed by Deputy SP Headquarters, Govind Rattan and SHO Rajouri Ajaz Haider was constituted and in the presence of executive magistrate and women constables and the raid was conducted on suspected location in Ward 4.
During raid, police arrested a man and two women from the spot.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
It’s all speculation: Sonakshi on Deepa Malik biopic
What is Acute Encephalitis Syndrome?
Cole Sprouse had crush on Jennifer Aniston while working on ‘Friends’
Yoga keeps heart healthy: Dr Sushil
Siddhant Chaturvedi’s next an action film followed by comedy
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper