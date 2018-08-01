Sex racket busted in Rajouri, 11 booked

Share Share 0 Share 0

State Times News

JAMMU: Police have busted a sex racket and booked eleven persons in Rajouri District.

Police received a complaint from a girl, belonging to Rajouri, that she has been forced into illegal sex trade by a man, who took her mobile number from a shop in Rajouri town where she had gone to recharge her number, a police officer said.

She complained that she was forced into the flesh trade and was even blackmailed. She mentioned about involvement of 11 people in the racket, the officer said.

A team of police headed by Additional SP Nowshera, Master Popsy, along with Station House Officer (SHO) Nowshera Romal Singh, conducted initial investigation and found that the complaint to be based on facts, after which a case FIR No.150/2018 under Section Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act ,370(A), 376 RPC has been registered in Police Station Nowshera, he said.

The officer said that eleven people belonging to Patta and a couple of other villages of Nowshera have been booked.

The police team has detained three persons so far today and they will be put to test identification parade under legal framework.

Detention of more people from Nowshera as well as Rajouri is on cards, the officer said.