Sewa Saptah: BJP OBC Morcha organises Langar

JAMMU: As a part of BJP’s ongoing Sewa Saptah campaign, State BJP OBC Morcha arranged a Langar at Maheshpura Chowk here on Friday. The Langar was organised under the leadership of Braham Jyot Satti, State General Secretary BJP OBC Morcha and his team, wherein food was distributed among general public.

Ravinder Raina, State President BJP was the Chief Guest while Munish Sharma, BJP All Morcha Incharge was the Guest of Honour and Parbhat Singh, State Treasurer was the Special Guest on the occasion.

Ajay Kumar Tripathi, Neelam Virdi State Vice President BJP OBC Morcha, Madan Gopal State Secretary BJP OBC Morcha, Tilak Raj Mahajan, Pawan Sharma, Josheel Rana, Ravi Magotra, Satpal, Om Prakash Malhotra, Iqbal Kumar, Gagan Kumar, Suraj Sharma and Jyoti Parkash Gupta were also present during the Langar.