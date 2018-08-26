Several unregistered clinics, labs sealed

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: On the instructions of the Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Dr Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, a team of Health officers Saturday inspected various health clinics and labs operating in the city.

During the inspection, several clinics and labs including Smile Dental Clinic at Maisuma Bund, Smile Dental Clinic at Gole Market Karan Nagar, Al-Sultan X-ray Lab at Gousia Colony Bemina and Pickup Point of Lal Path Lab at Nundreshi Colony Bemina were found operating without registrations and were sealed.

The inspection team included offers from Directorate of Health Services and District Health Society besides officers from the district administration. Meanwhile, DC Srinagar said the drive against unregistered clinics and labs in the district will be intensified.

Advisor Ganai’s public hearing deferred

n STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: The weekly public hearing of Advisor to Governor Khurshid Ahmed Ganai scheduled on August 27 at Convention Centre, Canal Road, Jammu, has been deferred due to his other official engagements.