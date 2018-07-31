Several trade bodies to join strike ahead of hearing on Article 35A

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Several trade associations in Kashmir on Monday supported separatist groups’ call for a shutdown ahead of the Supreme Court hearing on a PIL challenging the validity of Article 35A of the Constitution.

“The protest of the people of Jammu and Kashmir on this issue is in all purposes legal and necessary…We announce full support to the call of strike given by Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) on 5th and 6th of August,” said a joint statement by 27 trade bodies issued here.

The Supreme Court will hear the PIL on August 6.

The organisations which supported the separatist JRL programme include KCCI, Kashmir Economic Alliance, Houseboat owners Association, Valley Fruit Growers Association and Tourist Taxi Operators Association.

“Our state subject (permanent resident) laws have been under attack ever since a PIL was filed by RSS-backed NGO ‘We the Citizens’ and admitted by the supreme court of India that challenges the validity of Article 35-A of the Indian constitution, which affords a protective shield to the hereditary state subject law of Jammu and Kashmir that is in existence since 1927,” the statement said.

Article 35A gives the Jammu and Kashmir legislature the power to decide who all are ‘permanent residents’ of the State and confer on them special rights and privileges.