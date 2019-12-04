Several deputations, individuals meet Advisor Khan

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan on Tuesday met several deputations and individuals on the second day of public hearing here at Banquet Hall, Canal Road.

Around 30 deputations and scores of individuals hailing from different parts of J&K put forth their demands and grievances. They sought his intervention for early redress of their issues.

A deputation of Kerosene dealers of RS Pura, Mira Sahib, Suchetgarh, Bishnah areas sought increase in quota. Similarly, another deputation of dental surgeon graduates sought creation of posts for them in health department. A deputation from Bandipora area demanded opening of a J&K Bank branch in their village. Another deputation of safaiwalas of Indian System of Medicine department sought enhancement of wages. A deputation from Roop Nagar Jammu demanded improvement of drainage system in their area.

After giving a patient hearing, the Advisor assured the public deputations and individuals that the administration would look into their genuine demands and issues on priority. He assured that necessary instructions have already been passed to the concerned to ensure that people do not face any difficulty and inconvenience with regard to the delivery of essential services.