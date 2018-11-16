Several delegations, individuals meet Advisor Kumar

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: To bring the demands and grievances to the notice of the government, various public delegations and individuals on Thursday met the Advisor to Governor, K Vijay Kumar at Civil Secretariat.

The deputations and individuals hailing various parts of the state met the Advisor Kumar and brought their problems into his notice and sought their redressal.

During the public hearing, a delegation of dental graduates met the Advisor and requested for creation of posts of Dental Surgeons in the health department.

A delegation of NIS trained instructors while representing their issues requested for regularization of their services with the Sports Department.

Members of the delegation of All J&K Home Guard Welfare Association J&K apprised the Advisor about grievances and called for their redressal.

Meanwhile, several individuals also met the Advisor and registered their grievances and issues for their resolution. The Advisor assured the people for redressal of all their genuine grievances and said that every genuine issue/demand would be resolved on priority. He said that the grievances registered would be forwarded to the concerned department for their resolve in timely manner.