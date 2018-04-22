Seven SSPs, SPs transferred

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: The State Government on Saturday transferred seven police officers including Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) and Superintendents of Police (SPs).
According to Home Department order, M. Suleman Choudhary, IPS (JK:2007), SSP Kathua, has been transferred and posted as AIG, CIV, PHQ; Shailendra Kumar Mishra, IPS (JK: 2009), Commandant IR-2nd Bn has been transferred and posted as SP Shopian vice Ambarkar Shriram Dinkar; Shridhar Patil, IPS (JK:2010), SP Kulgam has been transferred and posted as SP Kathua.; Ambarkar Shriram Dinkar, IPS (JK:2011), SP Shopian has been transferred and posted as SP Kupwara vice Shamsher Hussain, who has been transferred and posted as Commandant JKAP13th Bn.
Harmeet Singh Mehta, SP Sopore has been transferred and posted as SP Kulgam; Javid Iqbal, SP PC Srinagar has been transferred and posted as SP Sopore vice Harmeet Singh.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Court cancels arrest warrant against Salman in hit-and-run case
Kishore Kumar hits regale Jammu audience
Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput expecting second child together
Ranbir, Deepika walk the ramp together for the first time
Pak singer Meesha Shafi accuses Ali Zafar of sexual harassment
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper