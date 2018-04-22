Seven SSPs, SPs transferred

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The State Government on Saturday transferred seven police officers including Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) and Superintendents of Police (SPs).

According to Home Department order, M. Suleman Choudhary, IPS (JK:2007), SSP Kathua, has been transferred and posted as AIG, CIV, PHQ; Shailendra Kumar Mishra, IPS (JK: 2009), Commandant IR-2nd Bn has been transferred and posted as SP Shopian vice Ambarkar Shriram Dinkar; Shridhar Patil, IPS (JK:2010), SP Kulgam has been transferred and posted as SP Kathua.; Ambarkar Shriram Dinkar, IPS (JK:2011), SP Shopian has been transferred and posted as SP Kupwara vice Shamsher Hussain, who has been transferred and posted as Commandant JKAP13th Bn.

Harmeet Singh Mehta, SP Sopore has been transferred and posted as SP Kulgam; Javid Iqbal, SP PC Srinagar has been transferred and posted as SP Sopore vice Harmeet Singh.