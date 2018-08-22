Seven Pvt Secys transferred

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: The State Government on Tuesday transferred seven Private Secretaries and one Senior Scale Stenographer.

According to General Administration Department (GAD) order, Rakesh Kumar, Private Secretary, presently awaiting orders of adjustment in the GAD has been posted as Private Secretary with Administrative Secretary, Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction; Harvinder Singh, Private Secretary, under orders of transfer to the State Vigilance Organisation has been posted as Private Secretary to Director, Hospitality and Protocol Department, on ex-cadre basis.

Rachpal Singh, Private Secretary with Administrative Secretary, Technical Education Department has been transferred and posted as Private Secretary with Administrative Secretary, Youth Services and Sports; Baby Shabnam, Private Secretary with Administrative Secretary, Agriculture Production Department has been transferred and posted as Private Secretary with Administrative Secretary, ARI & Trainings Department; Asif Iqbal Shalla, Private Secretary with Administrative Secretary, Department of Disaster Relief, Rehabilitation has been transferred and posted as Private Secretary to Excise Commissioner, J&K, on ex-cadre basis.

Parvez Ahmad Bazaz, Private Secretary with Administrative Secretary, Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj has been transferred and posted as Private Secretary with Secretary, Technical Education Department; Munir Hussain, Private Secretary (HOD Cadre) with Excise Commissioner, J&K has been transferred and posted in the State Vigilance Organisation, J&K.

Rattan Lal Nadh, Senior Scale Stenographer, presently posted in the Agriculture Production Department has been transferred and posted in the personal section of Administrative Secretary, ARI & Trainings Department.