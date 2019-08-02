Seven principals transferred

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The State Government on Thursday transferred seven principals in Higher Education Department.

According to order issued by Talat Parvez Rohella, Secretary, Higher Education Department, Koushal Samotra has been transferred from GDC Kathua and posted at GGM Science College vice S.P Saraswat, who has been posted at GDC Akhnoor; K.S Koushal has been transferred from GDC Reasi and posted at GDC Vijaypur; Ravinder Tikoo has been transferred from GDC Ramban and posted at GCW Gandhi Nagar. He shall also function as Nodal Principal for the Degree Colleges of Jammu Division.

Y.P. Kundal has been transferred from GDC Ramnagar and posted as GDC Kunjwani/Sainik Colony; and Kuldeep Raj Sharma has been transferred from GDC Akhnoor and posted at GCW Kathua vice Assa Ram, who has been posted at GDC Kathua.

“The charge of the post of Principal GDC Nowshera shall be held by the Principal GDC Rajouri and charge of GCW Kupwara shall be held by the Principal GDC Kupwara till further orders,” the order further stated and added “The salary of Principal GDC Vijaypur and GDC Reasi Kunjwani/Sainik Colony shall be drawn against the available posts of GDC Reasi and GDC Ramnagar respectively.”

“The charge of the post of Principal, GDC Ramban, GDC Ramnagar and GDC Reasi shall be held by the senior most faculty of the college temporarily till further orders,” it stated.