Seven PHE XEns transferred

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The State Government on Friday transferred seven Executive Engineers (XEns) (Mech.) in PHE, I&C Department.

According to Government order, Bhupinder Singh, XEn Mechanical Division, RTIC Kathua has been posted as XEn, PHE Mechanical Division, Rajouri; P.B Suri, XEn, PHE Ground Water Division Jammu as XEn, PHE Mech Division South, Jammu vice Ajay Sharma, who has been posted as XEn, PHE Mechanical Division Kathua; R.K Rakhwal, XEn, MICD Jammu as XEn, PHE Mech. Division North, Jammu. He shall also hold the additional charge of the post of XEn, MID Akhnoor/ Nowshera till further orders.

Madan Lal Basan, XEn MID Akhnoor/Nowshera has been posted as XEn, Mechanical Division RTIC, Kathua; Babu Ram Sharma, XEn, PHE Mechanical Procurement Division Kathua as XEn, PHE Mechanical Division Udhampur; and Pankaj Balla, XEn, Mechanical Division RTIC Jammu has been posted as XEn, PHE Procurement Division Jammu. He shall also hold the additional charge of the post of XEn, MICD Jammu till further orders.