Seven PHE XEns promoted as SEs, adjusted

JAMMU: The State Government on Friday assigned the temporary charge of the post of Superintending Engineers to seven Incharge Executive Engineers in their own pay and grade.

The charge has been assigned in favour of Manoj Gupta, Vinay Gupta, Prem Nath Gupta, Rakesh Kumar Gupta, Roop Krishan Raina, Sumeet Kumar Puri and Sunil Bhasin.

Consequently, Fida Hussain Wazir, SE, JKSPDC has been posted as SE, Hydraulic Circle Kupwara; Iftikhar Ahmad Wani, SE, Hydraulic Circle Poonch as SE, Hydraulic Division Anantnag; Manoj Gupta, XEn, DIQC, Jammu as SE and his services are placed at the disposal of MD, JKSPDC for further posting in CVPPL. Viney Gupta, XEn, TO to CE, RTIC has been posted as SE and his services are placed at the disposal of MD, JKSPDC; Prem Nath Gupta, XEn, TO to CE, I&FC Jammu has been posted as SE, Hydraulic Circle Poonch; Rakesh Kumar Gupta, XEn, ERA Jammu as SE and his services are placed at the disposal of MD, JKSPDC; Roop Krishan Raina, XEn, JKSPDC as SE, Hydraulic Circle Pulwama/Shopian; Sumeet Kumar Puri, XEn, Flood Control Division, Jammu as SE, Hydraulic Circle Jammu; and Sunil Bhasin, XEn, Flood Control Division Samba has been posted as SE and his services are placed at the disposal of MD, JKSPDC.