Seven nabbed with heroin, cash

JAMMU: Police on Sunday arrested seven drug peddlers and recovered heroin and cash from their possession during raids in different parts of the Jammu District.

As per details, a police party led by SDPO Nagrota – DySP Mohan Sharma, SHO Nagrota – Insp Mohd Showkat and In-Charge Police Post Sidhra – SI Zaheer Manhas, in a series of raids at various places across Jammu apprehended seven peddlers namely Bharigu Sharma, son of Vijay Kumar Sharma, resident of Nanak Nagar Jammu; Ashok Chib, son of Kamal Singh Chib, resident of Ghou Manhasan, Jammu; Sunil Kumar, son of Jagar Ram, resident of Bhadrore, Pounichak, Jammu; Salman Sajjad, son of Sajjad Hussain, resident of Umar Mohalla Kishtwar, at present Bathindi; Satnam Singh, son of Jagbir Singh, resident of Camp Gole Gujral, Jammu; Tajinder Singh alias Punjabi, son of Satveer Singh, resident of Galli No.5,Court Babadeep Singh, Amritsar Punjab, at present, Preet Nagar, Jammu and Umer Nazir, son of Nazir Choudhary, resident of Mendhar, at present, Polly Hill, Bhatindi Jammu.

A total of 110 gm heroin like substance has been recovered along with cash of Rs 2,27,000. Additionally, four vehicles (Range Rover DL1CU/5922; Creta JK02CU/6186; Wagon R JK17/4908; Ambulance PB02CQ/6663) have been seized in the matter.

A case vide FIR No. 353/2019 under Sections 8/21/22/27-A, NDPS Act and 279 RPC has been registered at Police Station Nagrota and investigation initiated.