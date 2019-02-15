Seven MED JEs transferred

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: The government on Thursday transferred seven Junior Engineers (JEs) of the Mechanical Engineering Department (MED).
According to order issued by Khurshid Ahmad, Commissioner/Secretary, Public Works (R&B) Department, Saleem Manhas, JE, presently on deputation to the PHE, Irrigation and Flood Control Department has been recalled and posted in the Mechanical Engineering Division, Leh; Ranvijay Singh, JE, Mechanical Engineering Department, Jammu has been transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of PHE, Irrigation and Flood Control Department; Mir Suheel Shafi, JE, Mechanical Drainage Division, Srinagar Municipal Corporation had ben recalled and posted in Mechanical Engineering Department, Srianagar; Syed Davood Andrabi, JE, Mechanical Engineering Department, Srinagar has been transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of PHE, Irrigation and Flood Control Department; Vikram Singh, JE, on deputation to the PHE, Irrigation and Flood Control Department has been recalled and posted in the Mechanical Drainage Division, Srinagar Municipal Corporation; Vikas Sharma, JE, Store Procurement Department, has been transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of the PHE, Irrigation and Flood Control Department; and Dhararweer Singh, JE on deputation to the PHE, Irrigation and Flood Control Department has been recalled and posted in the Store Procurement Department, Jammu.
