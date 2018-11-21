Seven Liaison Officers appointed for 10 major cities to assist students

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The State Government on Tuesday designated seven officers posted outside the State as Liaison Officers of Jammu and Kashmir Government for ten major cities to coordinate with students of the State pursuing higher education there, whenever they are faced with the situations related to their regional identity.

According to order issued by General Administration Department (GAD), Veedushi Kapoor, KAS, Deputy Director, Information (KBI), New Delhi has been appointed as Liaison Officer for New Delhi and Noida/Meerut; Dr. Inderjot Singh, Manager, J&K House, Chandigarh for Chandigarh; Prerna Raina, KAS, Additional Secretary in the Resident Commission, J&K Government, New Delhi for Jaipur and Bhopal; Syed Ahmad Rizvi, Manager, J&K Handicrafts (S&E) Corporation, World Trade Centre, Colaba, Mumbai for Pune; Sanjay Pandita, Under Secretary in the Resident Commission, J&K Government, New Delhi for Aligarh; Zia-ud-din Rehman, Marketing Inspector, J&K Horticulture (Planning and Marketing) Department, Bannypath, APMC, Bengaluru for Bengaluru; and Ashwani Kumar, Incharge Area Marketing Officer, J&K Horticulture (Planning and Marketing) Department, Housing Board Building, Kodambakam, Chennai has been appointed as Liaison Officer for Chennai and Hyderabad.

The ordered further said that the Liaison Officers shall, on these matters, function under the direct supervision and overall administrative control of the Principal Resident Commissioner of J&K Government at New Delhi.

“The Higher Education Department shall be the overall coordinating department in the State Government and each location will have a ‘Help Centre’, a temporary office with basic facilities alongwith a phone/Internet, details of which will be widely publicized, facilities for which will be provided by the respective offices,” the order read.

Further, the order said, the Principal Resident Commissioner, J&K Government shall engage students as Assistant Liaison Officers, on a stipend/honorarium, in the location(s) wherever required.