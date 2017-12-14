Seven labourers rescued from Tawi flash floods

STATE TIMES NEWS

Jammu: Seven labourers were rescued by the police and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) from an island where they got stranded after a flash flood in the Tawi river, an official said on Wednesday.

Teams of the police and the SDRF were rushed to the spot after being informed that some people were stuck on the Tawi island near Paunichak here on Tuesday evening, the official said.

They were rescued safely, he said.