Seven labourers rescued from Tawi flash floods

STATE TIMES NEWS
Jammu: Seven labourers were rescued by the police and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) from an island where they got stranded after a flash flood in the Tawi river, an official said on Wednesday.
Teams of the police and the SDRF were rushed to the spot after being informed that some people were stuck on the Tawi island near Paunichak here on Tuesday evening, the official said.
They were rescued safely, he said.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
‘Baahubali 2’ tops Google’s 2017 top trending search query
Lawrence to collaborate with ‘Call Me by Your Name’ director
Violence is not the way: Aamir on ‘Padmavati’
Priyanka Chopra receives Mother Teresa Memorial award
When Amitabh Bachchan danced on ‘Jumma Chumma’ with Sridevi
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper