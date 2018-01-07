Seven killed, 32 injured in three road mishaps in Udhampur

STATE TIMES NEWS

UDHAMPUR: Seven persons were killed and 32 other injured in three accidents across Udhampur district on Saturday.

According to police spokesman, Ramnagar bound Matador, bearing No. JK14A-0273, skidded off the road and fell into a 100-feet deep gorge in this hilly district claiming six lives and leaving 26 injured.

The accident took place near Karowa, about 30 km from here, at around 1.30 PM, a police spokesperson said. He said that the passenger vehicle was on its way to Ramnagar from Udhampur and on reaching Karowa, its driver lost control following which the vehicle fell into the gorge.

Rescuers immediately swung into action and managed to recover bodies of four persons from the accident spot, the spokesperson said.

He said that 17 other injured passengers were evacuated to hospital where two of them to their injuries, he said, adding that the condition of five of the injured was stated to be critical.

The deceased have been identified as Ravinder Singh son of Sandokh Singh resident of Kaghote, Mangat Ram son of Santu resident of Bhatyari, Payal Devi daughter of Mulkh Raj resident of Kheen, Kesri devi wife of paras Ram, Neetu Devi wife of Pritam resident of Nagrota Udhampur and Nishu devi wife of Yash Pal resident of Bhugtrain.

The injured have been identified as Raj Kumar son of Ashok Kumar, Pankaj Kumar son of Parkash Chand, Ajeet Kumar son of Nasib Chand, Mangat Ram son of Bhagh Mal, Toshi Devi daughter of Suram Chand, Sunil Singh son of Romesh Singh, Sakshi Devi daughter of Uttam Singh, Jagdish Kumar son of Vijay Kumar all are residents of village Khagote, Yash Pal son of Glasur Ram resident of Kari, Rakesh Kumar son of Om Parkash resident of Gajansoo, Dara Singh son of Jeet Singh resident of Baista, Chanchla Devi wife of Ramesh Kumar, Daleep Kumar son of Ramesh CHand resident of Chanuanta, Sadiq son of Munshi resident of Kulwanta, Mehak devi daughter of Uttam Singh resident of Sundrani, Seema Devi wife of Vakeel Singh resident of Chiryai, Rekha Devi wife of Dev Raj, Nishu Devi wife of Yashpal, Bano Partap Chand son of Suram Chand Gopal Dass son of Kaka Ram resident of Kubrla, resident of Patyari, Ashu Devi wife of Vijay Kumar resident of Kanthgali, Satya Devi wife of Parkash resident of Gogharmal, Priya daughter of Balbir , Sheelo Devi wife of Balbir Singh both are resident of village Ritti.

In another accident six residents of Himachal Pradesh were injured when their vehicle hit a roadside tree at Paldai Majalta, the police spokesperson said.

He said the injured — Suresh Kumar (48), Rakesh Kumar (25) and Krishan Chand (45), Raj Kumar (29), Ranjeet Singh (30) and Prem Singh (32) – were given initial treatment at Public Health Centre Majalta, he said.

Later, all the six were referred to the Government Medical College Hospital Jammu for specialised treatment, the spokesperson said.

In yet another mishap, a biker, identified as Pardeep Kumar son of Dayalu resident of village Devli in Tehsil Bilawar in Kathua, lost his life near village Paldai.

Meanwhile, talking to STATE TIMES, Deputy Commissioner Udhampur, Ravinder Kumar said that the District Administration has released Rs 10,000 and Rs 5,000 fo rthe next of kin of the dead and injured respectively out of Red Cross fund.

He said ex-gratia of rupees one lakh has been announced for the next of kin of those killed and Rs 20,000 to critically injured out of Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti has expressed grief over the death of six passengers.

The Chief Minister has conveyed her heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families and prayed for peace to the departed souls. She wished the 24 other injured passengers a speedy recovery. She has also directed the divisional administration to ensure all medical facilities to them.