Seven injured in group clash

JAMMU: An incident of group clash leaving seven including two women injured in Kana Chak area has been registered by the police. The clash took place after some altercation. The injured have been shifted to hospital and a case was registered by the police. Earlier also they had clashed but locals intervened and pacified them. The injured have been identified as Ram Pyari, Bodh Raj, Ganga Ram, Soma Devi, Tarsem Lal, Om Prakash and Yoginder Kumar.