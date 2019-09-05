Seven injured in fire in residential building in Indore

Indore (MP): Seven persons including two children were injured as a fire broke out in a four-storey residential building in Indore city early Thursday morning, an official said.
The fire started in the parking lot of the building in Alapura area around 4.30 am and soon spread to the first floor, a fire brigade official said.
As the flames also engulfed the staircases, people were trapped in the building, he said.
Fire brigade personnel rescued 14 persons by using hydraulic ladders. The blaze was brought under control after three hours.
Among the injured were a six-year-old girl and a ten- year-old boy.
An 18-year-old woman received serious burn injuries, the official said, adding that all the injured persons were admitted to the government-run Maharaja Yashwantrao Hospital in the city.
The fire appeared to have started due to a short circuit, he said.
Eight two-wheelers in the parking lot were completely destroyed.
Further probe was on. (PTI)
