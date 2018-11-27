Seven injured in assault cases

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: As many as seven assault cases were registered by the police on Tuesday in different areas of Jammu Province.

A man identified as Arjun, son of Rattan Lal, resident of village Chouhala was attacked and injured by a person of the same village. He was shifted to GMC Jammu where the police has registered the case for investigation.

Ramgarh Police registered a case on the complaint of one Bachan Ram, son of Channa Ram. Another assault case has also been registered by Ramkote (Kathua) Police on the complaint of one Qasima, wife of Lal Hussain, resident of Ramkote.

Two assault cases have been registered by Trikuta Nagar Police on the complaints of Yousif Choudhary, resident of Samba, at present Bathindi Jammu and Bashir Hussain, resident of Bathindi.

Satwari police has registered an assault case on the complaint of Sudhir Jain, resident of Narwal Pain against Romesh Kumar.

Pacca Danga Police on the complaint of Kabir Ali, resident of Panjtirthi has registered a case against unknown persons for attacking and injuring Ali.