Seven IAS, 24 KAS officers to superannuate in 2019

Share Share 0 Share 0

VIVEK SHARMA

JAMMU: Seven Indian Administrative Services (IAS) and 24 Kashmir Administrative Services (KAS) officers are attaining the age of superannuation in 2019 in Jammu and Kashmir. At present there are 72 IAS officers and 524 KAS officers in the State.

Krishan Balabh Agarwal (IAS batch 1985) Financial Commissioner Housing and Urban Development Department is retiring in January 2019, Mohd Javed Khan (IAS batch 2005), Secretary Department of Horticulture and additional charge of Administrative Secretary Agriculture Production Department in February 2019, Hilal Ahmad Parray (IAS batch 2001), Commissioner Secretary General Administration Department in March 2019, Suresh Kumar (IAS batch 1986) Additional Secretary Ministry of Coal, Government of India in May 2019 and Lokesh Dutt Jha (IAS batch 1986), Vice Chairman , J&K Institute of Management, Public Administration and Rural Development and Baseer Ahmed Khan (IAS batch 2000) in June 2019.

In July 2019, Shahid Anaytaullah (IAS batch 2000) Commissioner Secretary Revenue Department and Basharat Saleem (IAS batch 2001) Director Census Operations/ Director of Citizens Registration are going to retire.

In KAS category, 24 officers are attaining the age of superannuation in 2019. Dara Singh Kotwal, Additional Commissioner Commercial Taxes and Mohd Afzal, SDM, Mendhar are retiring in January 2019 besides Mohd Saleem Shishgar, Commissioner Secretary, Culture Department, Mohd Ishaq Shah, Secretary, J&K Board of Professional Entrance Examination and Mohd Shafi Dar, Deputy Secretary, Horticulture Department retiring in February 2019.

SPECIAL REPORT

In March 2019, Dr Abdul Rashid Commissioner Secretary, Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Manohar Lal Raina, Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner, Migrants J&K, Abdul Hamid, Additional District Development Commissioner Poonch, Avtar Krishan Koul, Deputy Director, Hospitality and Protocol (Stores) and Abdul Rashid Mir, Sub Divisional Magistrate Doouru are retiring.

In April 2019, Peerzada Hafizullah Shah, Commissioner Srinagar Municipal Corporation, Laiq Parvez, Programme Officer, ICDS Project Kulgam, Ravi Paul Magotra, Secretary, J&K State Advisory Board for Development of other Backward Classes and Devinder Kumar, General Manager, DIC, Samba will attain superannuation.

Anil Kumar Gupta, Secretary, Housing and Urban Development Department, Mohd Hussain Mir, Special Secretary, School Education Department and Raja Jee Bhat, Deputy Secretary, Industries and Commerce Department are retiring in May 2019 while Manmohan Singh Managing Director J&K State Road Transport Corporation is retiring in July 2019.

Choudhary Rashid Azam Inqalabi, Special Secretary, Higher Education Department and Ghulam Rasool, Administrator, Associated Hospitals, Srinagar are retiring in August 2019.

In September, 2019, Avtar Singh Chib, Special Secretary, Industries and Commerce Department and Suman Bala, Project officer, Self Employment, Jammu are retiring while Nasir Ahmad Naqash, Deputy Commissioner, Baramulla are superannuating in October 2019 besides Sunita Anand, Special Secretary , School Education in December 2019.