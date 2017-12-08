Seven gamblers arrested in Srinagar

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Police arrested seven gamblers and recovered stake money of Rs 54,000 along with playing cards from the gambling spot. Acting on information, a party of Police Station Sherghari raided a gambling site in Alochibagh and arrested seven gamblers who were identified as Sajad Ahmad Bhat, Farooq Ahmad Dar, Javed Abdullah residents of Batamaloo, Asif Farash resident of Tankipora Shaheedgunj, Ashraf Najar resident of Rawathpora Baghat, Yasin Misgar and Irfan Ayub Dar residents of Maisuma. Stake money of Rs 54,000 and playing cards were recovered from the spot. Police registered a case FIR No 72/2017 under Section 13 Gambling Act and investigation was taken up.