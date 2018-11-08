Seven drivers booked for overloading

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAJOURI: Police on Thursday booked seven drivers for violation of norms and resorting to heavy overloading of passengers thus putting their lives to risk.

Four of these FIRs have been registered in Thanamandi Police Station, two in Darhal and one in Sunderbani.

In Thanamandi, a case vide FIR 197/2018 has been registered against driver namely Mohammad Zabir son of Makhan Din resident of Husplote who was driving a van (JK12 9795), case vide FIR 198/2018 against driver namely Mohammad Istfaq son of Wajahat Hussain resident of Shadra Sharief who was driving a Tata Sumo (JK11B 2990), case vide FIR No 199/2018 against driver namely Arshid Mehmood son of Mohammadd Shakoor resident of Shadra Sharief driving Eco vehicle (JK11B-2286) and FIR 200/2018 against Zaheer Iqbal son of Abdul Majeed resident of Badakanna who was driving Eco vehicle (JK11B-7082).

During traffic checking by a police team headed by SHO Thanamandi Nazir Ahmad Dar under the supervision of SDPO Thanamandi Iftikar Chowdhary, these vehicles were found overloaded with passengers after which their drivers have been booked.

Similarly, a team of Darhal Police Station headed by SHO Habib Pathan under the supervision of SDPO Thanamandi Iftikar Chowdhary laid a traffic checking Naka and intercepted two heavily overloaded vehicles.

These include a Tata Magic Auto, without registration number, driven by Aurangzeb son of Bagh Hussain resident of Thanamang and another Tata Magic (JK11C-5776) driven by Mohammad Arshad son of Mohammad Sadiq resident of Budh Khanari. Both the drivers have been booked and cases vide FIR 89/2018 and 90/2018 under section 279/336 RPC have been registered at Darhal Police Station.

Similarly, another traffic checking Naka was laid by SHO Sunderbani Romal Singh under the supervision of SDPO Nowshera Khaliq Hussain intercepted a minibus (JK02Q-6845) which was on way to Sunderbani from Bajabain driven by driver Mukesh Kumar son of Bhaskar Dass resident of Gagrote and found overloaded 18 passengers while some were hanging from window of vehicle thus causing danger to their lives.

The driver was arrested and booked under a case vide FIR No 114/18 under section 279/336 RPC, 39/192 MV Act has been registered in Sunderbani Police Station.